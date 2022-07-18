Skip to main content

Official: Liverpool Renew Contract of Throw-in Coach Thomas Gronnemark for 5TH Season at Anfield

Liverpool has today retained the services of Danish throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark for his fifth consecutive season at Anfield.

Gronnemark was once a track and field champion in his native Denmark, then he went on to coach the Danish national bobsleigh team which spiralled his career path in another direction.

After a football-friendly game between the Danish and German bobsleigh teams, Gronnemark had a throw-in and amazed the players at the distances he could throw the ball. Gronnemark is quoted as saying “I thought then: ‘If I can make a good throw-in myself, can I teach other players to do it?'"

In 2005 Gronnemark began his throw-in coaching career at FC Midtjylland where he eventually spent 10 seasons at the side. Gronnemark is a freelance coach and is able to coach his methods at many clubs around the world at the same time.

Some of Gronnemark's clubs in which he has coached include RB Leipzig, AFC Ajax, Atalanta United, Antalyaspor and also the Mexican National team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gronnemark revealed to LFC Transfer Room that it was not just about improving the player's distances, but their positions off the ball, timings and speed, it is a lot more than just a 'throw-in'

Thomas Gronnemark

Gronnemark coaching at KAA Gent

Revealing to his Twitter following this evening Gronnemark said "Proud to tell that I have signed a contract for my 5th season as a throw-in coach in Liverpool FC and 3 other pro clubs.

I discovered throw-ins when I saw my big cousins doing long throw-ins in the mid 80's. So, take your time when you meet a kid... you might start a passion."

Gronnemark is a clear valued member of Klopp's backroom team, improving the likes of Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Andy Robertson's throw-in techniques have improved Liverpool that little percent more. And in a league where every decision matters, it could be the one and two percent that are the difference.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He's A Goal-Scorer' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho On New Signing Darwin Nunez As Reds Look To Move On From Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew10 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'I Think He Had Already Made His Mind Up' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Comments On Sadio Mane's Departure

By Owen Cummings17 minutes ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Come On Sadio, Stay Here' - Fabinho On Trying To Persuade Mane To Stay At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'I'd Be Worried' Pundit Has Major Doubts Over Liverpool After Replacing Sadio Mane With Darwin Nunez | LFCTR Response

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Ben Davies To Undergo Medical Ahead Of Transfer To Rangers

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luke Chambers
Quotes

‘If He Thinks This Boy Is Going to Do It, Go and Play Against the Men. Go to the Championship and Toughen Up’ - Pundit on Liverpool Youngster Luke Chambers

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg
Quotes

'Klopp Has Got A Natural Ability' - Former International Praises Liverpool Manager Ahead Of Darwin Nunez Debut

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre Season Football Match In Bangkok Joe Gomez of Liverpool in actio
Quotes

‘The Opportunity That I Have Here and the Platform and the Chance to Be at This Club Is One That Is Hard to Walk Away From’ - Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez on His Decision to Stay On Merseyside

By Matty Orme3 hours ago