Liverpool has today retained the services of Danish throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark for his fifth consecutive season at Anfield.

Gronnemark was once a track and field champion in his native Denmark, then he went on to coach the Danish national bobsleigh team which spiralled his career path in another direction.

After a football-friendly game between the Danish and German bobsleigh teams, Gronnemark had a throw-in and amazed the players at the distances he could throw the ball. Gronnemark is quoted as saying “I thought then: ‘If I can make a good throw-in myself, can I teach other players to do it?'"

In 2005 Gronnemark began his throw-in coaching career at FC Midtjylland where he eventually spent 10 seasons at the side. Gronnemark is a freelance coach and is able to coach his methods at many clubs around the world at the same time.

Some of Gronnemark's clubs in which he has coached include RB Leipzig, AFC Ajax, Atalanta United, Antalyaspor and also the Mexican National team.

Gronnemark revealed to LFC Transfer Room that it was not just about improving the player's distances, but their positions off the ball, timings and speed, it is a lot more than just a 'throw-in'

Gronnemark coaching at KAA Gent IMAGO / Belga

Revealing to his Twitter following this evening Gronnemark said "Proud to tell that I have signed a contract for my 5th season as a throw-in coach in Liverpool FC and 3 other pro clubs.

I discovered throw-ins when I saw my big cousins doing long throw-ins in the mid 80's. So, take your time when you meet a kid... you might start a passion."

Gronnemark is a clear valued member of Klopp's backroom team, improving the likes of Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Andy Robertson's throw-in techniques have improved Liverpool that little percent more. And in a league where every decision matters, it could be the one and two percent that are the difference.

