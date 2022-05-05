Official: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season
Liverpool unveiled their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning.
Speculation has been rife over recent weeks as to what the new kits may look like for next season with a number of new designs being leaked online.
The rumours can now stop however in terms of the home kit as Liverpool announced the new look in a one-minute video.
As per Liverpoolfc.com, a lot of thought has gone into the design that represents so much about the club and area.
'Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’, the bold, no-nonsense design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique.'
