Official: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

Liverpool unveiled their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning.

Speculation has been rife over recent weeks as to what the new kits may look like for next season with a number of new designs being leaked online.

The rumours can now stop however in terms of the home kit as Liverpool announced the new look in a one-minute video.

As per Liverpoolfc.com, a lot of thought has gone into the design that represents so much about the club and area.

'Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’, the bold, no-nonsense design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique.'

