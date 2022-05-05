Skip to main content

Official: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

Liverpool unveiled their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning.

Speculation has been rife over recent weeks as to what the new kits may look like for next season with a number of new designs being leaked online.

The rumours can now stop however in terms of the home kit as Liverpool announced the new look in a one-minute video.

As per Liverpoolfc.com, a lot of thought has gone into the design that represents so much about the club and area.

'Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’, the bold, no-nonsense design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What do you think Reds fans? Let us know on our social media channels.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Leading The First Team To Champions League, Carabao Cup, And FA Cup Finals In Same Year

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Christoph Baumgartner
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Bundesliga Player Compared To Kai Havertz And Michael Ballack

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Luis Diaz Villarreal
Quotes

'He Has Been Special' - Andy Robertson Speaks About The Impact Of Luis Diaz At Liverpool After Champions League Win Against Villarreal

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Breaking: Liverpool Face Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Naby Keita
Quotes

'He Has Earned It' - Former Player On Naby Keita Contract Situation At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Aurélien Tchouameni Breaks Silence On Possible Move To Either Liverpool Or Manchester United

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
James Milner
Quotes

'That Kind Of Cristiano Ronaldo Type' - Former Player On New Contract Offer For Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago