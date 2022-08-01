Skip to main content

Official: Liverpool Youngster Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn On Season-Long Loan

Tyler Morton has officially joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, as Liverpool want him to gain first-team experience.

Liverpool's transfer business has been quiet in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp getting his incoming business done earlier on in the window. 

However, outgoings are still possible, including loan deals for youngsters. Loan deals are a very good way of getting the youth players' first team experience, which allows them to develop easier into the main squad.

One player who is proof of it working is Harvey Elliot. The skillful midfielder spent a season-long loan with Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the 2020/21 season.

Harvey Elliot Liverpool Loanee Numbers

Elliot played on the right-wing for the midlands club, where he performed incredibly, impressing not just the Rovers fans but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Since returning to Anfield, he has been a big part of Klopp's plans and was put into the first team last season. Unfortunately, his season came to a hurdle as he suffered a huge injury. 

This season, Elliot seems to be back in the mind of Jurgen Klopp, impressing throughout pre-season. Another player that may take a similar route as Elliot is Tyler Morton.

Tyler Morton Jurgen Klopp

The defensive midfielder has officially joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. The experience the youngster will get will be crucial if he wants to be a first-teamer for Liverpool in the long term.

Will Blackburn fans be impressed once again by a Liverpool youngster? As a Liverpool, we can be assured he is in good hands.

