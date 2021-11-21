Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Official: Manchester United Sack Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Author:

Manchester United have confirmed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager at the club.

Speculation had built up after United's 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road yesterday.

Michael Carrick will take interim charge of the team for the upcoming Champions League game in midweek.

In a statement issued by the club, it confirms that they will be looking to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

That would suggest that their number one target may already be in a job.

'Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole'

Reports from multiple outlets on Saturday evening suggested that Solskjaer would be leaving the club with the terms of his departure being discussed.

Read More

United were humiliated in the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday in a game that saw captain Harry Maguire sent off.

The pressure had been building on Norwegian Solskjaer after a poor run of form that saw them humiliated at Old Trafford by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

After the game at Watford midfielder Bruno Fernandes tried to suggest to supporters that they should be blaming the players rather than their beleaguered manager.

It looks like the result at Vicarage Road was the end of the road for Solskjaer as focus now switches to his replacement.

United currently sit 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Glazers Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer From Manchester United: Fans React

1 minute ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Official: Manchester United Statement On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Interim Manager To Be Appointed Until End Of Season

7 minutes ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Official: Manchester United Sack Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

14 minutes ago
Mason Mount celebrates against Liverpool
Transfers

Report: Mason Mount Prepared To Leave Chelsea As He Feels 'Under Appreciated' - Liverpool Linked

1 hour ago
Rafa Benitez Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

1 hour ago
Zinedine Zidane
News

Report: Manchester United Return To Zinedine Zidane Negotiations As They Look To Replace Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

2 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

BREAKING: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Embarassing Loss Against Watford As Glazers Look To Bring In Brendan Rodgers Or Zinedine Zidane

12 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Report: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer With Intent Of Naming Zinedine Zidane As Manager

13 hours ago