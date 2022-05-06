Skip to main content

Official: Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Picks Up FWA Footballer Of The Year Award

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah picked up the Football Writers Association (FWA), Footballer of the Year award in London on Thursday evening.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian wins the award for the second time, after gaining 48% of the vote from the members of the FWA.

Having previously won the award in 2018, Salah has been rewarded for another outstanding season which has seen him score 30 goals in all competitions.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Salah was clearly delighted to win the award but explained his focus is to help the team add more trophies to the Carabao Cup they won back in Feburary.

“It feels great.

“First of all, I want to thank everybody who voted for me. Of course, journalists are a big part of the football family. Hopefully we can win some more this season.

“I just try to enjoy my football and enjoy my time at the club, help the team to win trophies – that’s the most important thing.”

