Official: Pedri Crowned 2021 Kopa Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

Barcelona's Pedri has been crowned 2021 Kopa Trophy winner at the Ballon d'Or awards beating off competition from Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.

The 19 year old has quickly established himself as a regular for club and country and promises to be a star for Luis Enrique's Spain for years to come.

The top 10 were ranked as follows:

1  Pedri

2  Jude Bellingham

3  Jamal Musiala

4  Nuno Mendes

5  Mason Greenwood

6  Bukayo Saka

7  Florian Wirtz

8  Ryan Gravenberch

9  Jeremy Doku

10 Giovanni Reyna

The Ballon d'Or Awards take place on Monday evening in Paris and suspense is building as to who will pick up the Kopa Trophy.

The trophy is awarded to the world's best performing player under the age of 21.

The winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners and the Kopa Trophy has been won previously by Matthijs De Light and Kylian Mbappe.

KOPA TROPHY SHORTLIST

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jérémy Doku (Rennes)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax Amsterdam)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

