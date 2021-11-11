Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Official: Premier League Season 2022/23 Dates Confirmed Including Qatar World Cup Break

Author:

The Premier League have announced the dates for the 2022/23 season including the mid season break that will be required to play the World Cup in Qatar.

Normally the World Cup takes place during the summer months and at the end of most of the domestic league seasons.

World Cup

For the 2022 World Cup however, to be held in Qatar, a break during the winter will be needed due to the intense summer heat in the country.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

The Premier League season will kick off on 6th August 2022 and end on 28th May 2023.

Read More

The mid season break for the World Cup will start on 14th November 2022 and the Premier League season will resume on 26th December 2022.

The World Cup starts on the 21st November 2022 and concludes with the final on 18th December 2022.

That leaves the players with just about a week to prepare for the tournament and players who make the final will have an eight day break before returning to Premier League action.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

World Cup
News

Official: Premier League Season 2022/23 Dates Confirmed Including Qatar World Cup Break

2 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Interviews

Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk 'Doesn't Want To Say Anything' About Everton's Jordan Pickford Tackle

53 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid January Move For PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe Not Ruled Out

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'I Trust My Instincts': Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Assists This Season

4 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Rangers Board Members React To News of Steven Gerrard's Appointment At Aston Villa

7 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Liverpool Falling Behind Sevilla In Race To Sign Karim Adeyemi

7 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Growing Confidence Reveals Brendan Rodgers Will Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manager of Manchester United

7 hours ago
blur
News

Rangers Official Statement On Steven Gerrard's Appointment As Aston Villa Manager

7 hours ago