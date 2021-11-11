Official: Premier League Season 2022/23 Dates Confirmed Including Qatar World Cup Break

The Premier League have announced the dates for the 2022/23 season including the mid season break that will be required to play the World Cup in Qatar.

Normally the World Cup takes place during the summer months and at the end of most of the domestic league seasons.

For the 2022 World Cup however, to be held in Qatar, a break during the winter will be needed due to the intense summer heat in the country.

The Premier League season will kick off on 6th August 2022 and end on 28th May 2023.

The mid season break for the World Cup will start on 14th November 2022 and the Premier League season will resume on 26th December 2022.

The World Cup starts on the 21st November 2022 and concludes with the final on 18th December 2022.

That leaves the players with just about a week to prepare for the tournament and players who make the final will have an eight day break before returning to Premier League action.

