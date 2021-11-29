Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Official: PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Crowned 2021 Yashin Trophy Winner At Ballon d'Or Awards

Author:

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been crowned 2021 Yashin Trophy winner at the Ballon d'Or awards holding off Edouard Mendy in 2nd place and Jan Oblak in 3rd.

The Italian was an important part of Roberto Mancini's Euro 2020 team that famously won the trophy at Wembley against England.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

After coming through the ranks at AC Milan he made his way into the first team making over 250 appearances before moving to PSG in the summer on a free transfer.

The top 10 were ranked as follows:

1  Gianluigi Donnarumma 

2  Edouard Mendy

3  Jan Oblak

4  Ederson

5  Manuel Neuer

6  Emiliano Martinez

7  Kasper Schmeichel

8  Thibaut Courtois

9  Keylor Navas

10 Samir Handanovic

Gianluigi Donnarumma
