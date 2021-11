Official: Lionel Messi Crowned 2021 Ballon d'Or Winner

Lionel Messi was crowned 2021 Ballon d'Or winner in Paris on Monday evening. This is the seventh time he has won the prestigious award.

The 34 year old held off competition from Robert Lewandowski who finished 2nd and Chelsea's Jorginho who finished third.

For Barcelona, Messi contributed 38 goals and 18 assists in all competitions as they finished third in La Liga seven points behind Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid who were Champions.

Messi was then signed by PSG on a free transfer in the summer in a move that shocked the football world.

On the international stage, Messi's Argentina were victorious in the Copa America final when they ran out 1-0 winners against Brazil.

The top 10 were ranked as follows:

1 Lionel Messi

2 Robert Lewandowski

3 Jorginho

4 Karim Benzema

5 Ngolo Kante

6 Cristiano Ronaldo

7 Mohamed Salah

8 Kevin De Bruyne

9 Kylian Mbappe

10 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Ballon D'or Shortlist

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bay9ern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

