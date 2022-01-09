Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award Revealed - Contenders Included Conte, Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Mancini, Flick, Scaloni

The shortlist of the three coaches nominated for the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Coach award has been revealed and we can bring you the details.

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding coach in men's football.

'The Best FIFA Men's Coach is given to the most outstanding coach in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Previous winners include Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Jurgen Klopp.

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award are:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

The coaches to miss out from the original shortlist are:

Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur)

Hansi Flick (Germany)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

The winner will be revealed during the ceremony in Zurich on 17th January 2022.

