Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Women’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Hermoso, Kerr, Putellas, Bronze, Sinclair, White

The three player shortlist for the 2021 Best FIFA Women's Player award has been revealed and we can bring you the details.

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding player in women's football.

'The Best FIFA Women's Player is given to the most outstanding player in women's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all women's national teams (one per team), current captains of all women's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Previous winners include Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze.

Megan Rapinoe

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award are:

Read More

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

The players to miss out from the original shortlist are:

  • Stina Blackstenius (BK Häcken)
  • Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
  • Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)
  • Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
  • Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
  • Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
  • Ji Soyun (Chelsea)
  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
  • Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC)
  • Ellen White (Manchester City)

The winner will be revealed during the ceremony in Zurich on 17th January 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Megan Rapinoe
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Women’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Hermoso, Kerr, Putellas, Bronze, Sinclair, White

1 minute ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup Third Round | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

16 minutes ago
Anfield Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Shrewsbury: How to Watch/Livestream | FA Cup

18 minutes ago
Anfield The Kop
Match Coverage

'It's Just A Magnificent Club' - Shrewsbury Town Manager Steve Cotterill Praises Liverpool Ahead Of FA Cup Third Round Tie

25 minutes ago
Anfield Kop Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Shrewsbury - Match Preview | FA Cup Third Round

31 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

'There Are Better Players Out There For That Price Tag' - Former England Player On Liverpool Target After Release Clause Revealed

46 minutes ago
Leighton Clarkson
Match Coverage

Liverpool May Turn To Loan Returnee For FA Cup Clash Against Shrewsbury

1 hour ago
Rinsola Babajide
News

Official: Liverpool Announce Departure Of Rinsola Babajide

1 hour ago