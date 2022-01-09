Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Women’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Hermoso, Kerr, Putellas, Bronze, Sinclair, White

The three player shortlist for the 2021 Best FIFA Women's Player award has been revealed and we can bring you the details.

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding player in women's football.

'The Best FIFA Women's Player is given to the most outstanding player in women's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all women's national teams (one per team), current captains of all women's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Previous winners include Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze.

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award are:

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

The players to miss out from the original shortlist are:

Stina Blackstenius (BK Häcken)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Ji Soyun (Chelsea)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

The winner will be revealed during the ceremony in Zurich on 17th January 2022.

