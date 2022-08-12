Official: SIX Liverpool Players Nominated For Ballon d'Or

There have been an impressive six players at Liverpool who have received a Ballon d’Or nomination; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.

6 Gallery 6 Images

The most amount of nominations any club received was six - with Liverpool joint alongside Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The standout news however is that Lionel Messi has not been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year - he doesn't make the top 30 in the world, and neither does Neymar Jr.

The last time a Liverpool player won the Ballon d'Or was Michael Owen in 2001 and the closest since has been Virgil van Dijk in 2019.

It's some feat to have six nominees at the club and testament to the impressive performances from these players throughout the course of 2021-22.

Darwin Nunez was nominated - but of course, this is mostly for his accolades at Benfica last season prior to his transfer to Liverpool.

The same story for Sadio Mane, who receives a Ballon d'Or nomination as a Bayern Munich player, despite playing all of his 2021-22 football with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |