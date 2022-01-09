Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award Revealed - Contenders Included Alisson, Donnarumma, Neuer, Schmeichel, Mendy

The three man shortlist for the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award has been revealed and we can bring you the details.

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football.

'The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Previous winners include Thibaut Courtois, Alisson Becker and Manuel Neuer.

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award are:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Chelsea FC)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

The two players to miss out from the original five shortlisted are:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

The winner will be revealed during the ceremony in Zurich on 17th January 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook