Official: UEFA Men's Champions League Final Moved From Russia To Paris

UEFA issued a statement on Friday morning to confirm that the 2022 Men's Champions League final will be moved from St Petersburg to the Stade de France in Paris.

The final was due to be played on Saturday, 28th May at the Gazprom Arena but will now switch to France with the date and time of the game remaining unchanged.

The decision was taken at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting held on Friday morning after the situation in Ukraine escalated.

UEFA also confirmed that all Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams playing in their competitions will be required to play home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

'The 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.'

Further extraordinary Executive Committee meetings will be held by UEFA if required as the situation evolves.

Liverpool's 2nd leg of the Round of 16 clash against Inter Milan is due to take place on Tuesday, 8th March.

