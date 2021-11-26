Official: World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw - Italy Or Ronaldo's Portugal To Miss Out, Wales To Face Scotland?
The draw for the 2022 World Cup play-off matches featuring european teams has taken place and it has thrown up some fascinating scenarios.
Wales will face Austria in the semi-final and will have home advantage in the final against the winners of Scotland and Ukraine.
That could mean Wales play Scotland in Cardiff for the right to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Portugal will home home advantage against Turkey in the semi-finals and will meet the winners of Italy and North Macedonia in the final.
This means only one of Portugal or Euro 2020 winners Italy will qualify. The winners of the Portugal and Turkey game will have home advantage.
Here is the draw in full:
Semi-Final Draw
Wales v Austria
Scotland v Ukraine
Russia v Poland
Read More
Sweden v Czech Republic
Portugal v Turkey
Italy v North Macedonia
Final draw
Wales or Austria v Scotland or Ukraine
Russia v Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic
Portugal or Turkey v Italy or North Macedonia
The semi-final matches will take place on Thursday, 24th March 2022 with the finals on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Southampton Team News | FA Premier League
- Watch: Liverpool V Southampton Preview With The Athletic
- Report: Manchester United To Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager
- Report: Barcelona, Xavi Fearful As Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United Target Ronald Araújo
- Report: Liverpool Send Scout To Watch Olympiakos Wonderkid Midfielder
- ‘They Wanted Raphinha Last Summer’ - Fabrizio Romano Confirms Liverpool Were Interested in Leeds United Winger
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook