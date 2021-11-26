Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Official: World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw - Italy Or Ronaldo's Portugal To Miss Out, Wales To Face Scotland?

Author:

The draw for the 2022 World Cup play-off matches featuring european teams has taken place and it has thrown up some fascinating scenarios.

Wales will face Austria in the semi-final and will have home advantage in the final against the winners of Scotland and Ukraine.

That could mean Wales play Scotland in Cardiff for the right to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Andy Robertson

Portugal will home home advantage against Turkey in the semi-finals and will meet the winners of Italy and North Macedonia in the final.

This means only one of Portugal or Euro 2020 winners Italy will qualify. The winners of the Portugal and Turkey game will have home advantage. 

Domenico Berardi Italy EURO

Here is the draw in full:

Semi-Final Draw

Wales v Austria

Scotland v Ukraine

Russia v Poland

Read More

Sweden v Czech Republic

Portugal v Turkey

Italy v North Macedonia

Final draw

Wales or Austria v Scotland or Ukraine

Russia v Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic

Portugal or Turkey v Italy or North Macedonia

The semi-final matches will take place on Thursday, 24th March 2022 with the finals on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

