Breaking: FA Cup Final Officials Named Being Jurgen Klopp’s Nightmare | Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Part II
Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday 14th May. The officials for the match have been named and it doesn’t look too good for Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds beat their FA Cup final opponents in the Carabao Cup final back in February. A dramatic match went down to a penalty shootout, which came down to keeper Caiohim Kelleher being the hero.
However, before the shootout, it wasn’t far from controversy. Several disallowed goals and talking points had fans from both sides with their heads in their hands.
The FA Cup final is part II of this blockbuster between both huge clubs. The officials on the day will have their work cut out to keep the match flowing and under control.
Those officials have been named and one of them is Jurgen Klopp’s arch enemy. Craig Pawson will be the man in the middle and Paul Tierney in charge of VAR.
Are we going to see a controversial free final or will the officials want to be centre of attention?
