Non Liverpool- An Emotional Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Happy For Michael Carrick To Take Over The Wheel At Manchester United

Speaking in an emotional final interview for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bids farewell to the fans and states that he has the utmost respect for new caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

Earlier this morning, it was confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been released by Manchester United following the 4-1 defeat to Watford yesterday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Later on in the day, news came out that his right hand man, Michael Carrick, will become the new caretaker manager, taking over Solskjaer.

Manchester United are currently on a relegation form run, with defeats to Aston Villla, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and finally Watford.

After being sent on holiday last week by the club, everyone expected that to be the end for Solskjaer. That wasn't meant to be as he was given another game, which ended in disaster and was enough to push Glazers over the edge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to MUTV in a final interview before leaving the club. The Norweigan got really emotional speaking about his mate Michael Carrick and teared up as he states he is happy with Michael Carrick taking over.

"I’m going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I’ve given everything for this club.

"This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately I couldn’t get the results we needed - it’s time for me to step aside.

"Michael Carrick is going to be in charge vs Villarreal. Michael, I have the utmost respect (for), I love Michael to bits.

"I’m becoming emotional now because he’s top. They’ll be fine. I’ll watch them and support them”.