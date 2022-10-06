On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Injured After Representing England

James Balagizi is back on Merseyside for assessment after picking up an injury after representing England's under-20s.

James Balagizi has returned to Liverpool for assessment on an injury. IMAGO / PA Images

The 19-year-old agreed to join Kevin Betsy's Crawley Town in the summer on a season-long loan deal after signing a new contract at Liverpool who have high hopes for the attacking midfielder.

Balagizi has made a great start to life at the Broadfield Stadium and has already contributed three goals and one assist in just 11 matches in League Two and the EFL Cup.

Balagizi has been in good form since joining Crawley Town in the summer on loan. IMAGO / Colorsport

He returned to Crawley last week after spending time on international duty with England's under-20s taking part in friendlies against Chile, Morocco, and Australia.

After returning, Balagizi was forced to pull out of Crawley's training session ahead of their League Two defeat to Stevenage on Saturday.

It is not clear if Balagizi picked up the injury whilst away with England or in training upon his return but Liverpool will now assess the extent of the injury before he returns to Crawley.

