Skip to main content

On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Injured After Representing England

James Balagizi has returned to Liverpool for further assessment on an injury.

James Balagizi is back on Merseyside for assessment after picking up an injury after representing England's under-20s.

James Balagizi against AC Milan at the AXA Training Ground.

James Balagizi has returned to Liverpool for assessment on an injury.

The 19-year-old agreed to join Kevin Betsy's Crawley Town in the summer on a season-long loan deal after signing a new contract at Liverpool who have high hopes for the attacking midfielder.

Balagizi has made a great start to life at the Broadfield Stadium and has already contributed three goals and one assist in just 11 matches in League Two and the EFL Cup.

James Balagizi

Balagizi has been in good form since joining Crawley Town in the summer on loan.

He returned to Crawley last week after spending time on international duty with England's under-20s taking part in friendlies against Chile, Morocco, and Australia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After returning, Balagizi was forced to pull out of Crawley's training session ahead of their League Two defeat to Stevenage on Saturday.

It is not clear if Balagizi picked up the injury whilst away with England or in training upon his return but Liverpool will now assess the extent of the injury before he returns to Crawley.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Crucial Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Hannah1
News

Hannah Silcock Signs Her First Professional Contract With Liverpool Women

By Alex Caddick
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Jude Bellingham Goal For Borussia Dortmund Against Sevilla

By Neil Andrew
Federico Valverde, Fede Valverde
News

Liverpool Midfield Target Thrilled With Luis Suarez's Comparisons To Steven Gerrard

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
Articles

Andrew Robertson Could Make Liverpool Return Against Arsenal

By Sam Jones
Luis Suarez
Transfers

Report: Luis Suarez In Talks With Steven Gerrard's Former Club

By Neil Andrew
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'The Worst Business Ever' - Pundit On Liverpool Selling Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Quotes

'They'll Finish Above Liverpool' - Pundit Predicts Arsenal To Outshine Reds In Premier League With Victory

By Neil Andrew