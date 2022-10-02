On Loan Liverpool Player Suffers Nasty Looking Ankle Injury
Liverpool's on-loan Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg looks to have picked up a nasty ankle injury playing for Schalke in the Bundesliga.
The Netherlands under-21 international impressed on an 18-month loan for Preston North End and had a whole host of clubs chasing him in pre-season which he completed with Liverpool.
Right at the end of the window, van den Berg made his decision to head for Germany on a season-long loan deal with Schalke.
After a bright start to the season, the 20-year-old, who can play centre-back or right-back, was starting his fourth match in the Bundesliga on Sunday when he picked up the injury against FC Augsburg.
Van den Berg was defending a shot from an Augsburg striker which he managed to block but turned his ankle as a result of the action.
It didn't look positive for the young defender and he will now need to wait for the diagnosis to understand the full extent of the damage.
