On Loan Liverpool Player Suffers Nasty Looking Ankle Injury

Sepp van den Berg looks to have picked up a nasty looking ankle injury playing for Schalke.

Liverpool's on-loan Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg looks to have picked up a nasty ankle injury playing for Schalke in the Bundesliga.

The Netherlands under-21 international impressed on an 18-month loan for Preston North End and had a whole host of clubs chasing him in pre-season which he completed with Liverpool.

Sepp van den Berg

Sepp van den Berg had many interested suitors during the summer before choosing a loan to Schalke.

Right at the end of the window, van den Berg made his decision to head for Germany on a season-long loan deal with Schalke.

After a bright start to the season, the 20-year-old, who can play centre-back or right-back, was starting his fourth match in the Bundesliga on Sunday when he picked up the injury against FC Augsburg.

Van den Berg was defending a shot from an Augsburg striker which he managed to block but turned his ankle as a result of the action.

Sepp van den Berg

The 20-year-old was stretchered off with a nasty-looking ankle injury in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Augsburg.

It didn't look positive for the young defender and he will now need to wait for the diagnosis to understand the full extent of the damage.

