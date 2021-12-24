Only One Liverpool Player Made It Into The Carabao Cup Team Of The Quarter-Finals

After Liverpool's impressive fightback against Leicester City at a ferocious Anfield only one of their players got into the Whoscored Carabao Cup team of the quarter-finals.

Whereas three of the opposition players got into the side which is a slight surprise.

Jamie Vardy got in due to his two goals, James Maddison got into the midfield after his long range effort.

The surprise inclusion is Wilfred Ndidi who played as a centre back and conceded three making the vital mistake for Takumi Minamino's equaliser poorly misjudging James Milner's cross.

The one Liverpool player who did get in was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he fired in the first goal of the evening for Jurgen Klopp's men to make it 2-1 at the time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain in action IMAGO / PA Images

The English international also scored one of the spot-kicks in the penalty shootout that secured the Reds place in the semi-final where they will face Oxlade-Chamberlain's former club Arsenal.

It was a little bit of a shock that Minamino did not get into the team as he got an assist for Diogo Jota's goal and of course scored the decisive last minute equaliser.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's rating via Whoscored was a 7.82 with a total of three shots, 80% passing accuracy and 70 touches of the ball during the 90 minutes as well as his goal.

Minamino only got an 6.94 rating even though he had those two vital goal contributions.

After Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool's highest rating was Roberto Firmino with a 7.8 rating but this was not enough to get into the best eleven of the round ahead of Jamie Vardy, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe.

Vardy got an 8.26, Nketiah got an remarkable 9.9 rating due to his hat-trick and Pepe got an 9.8 with a goal and two assists with Arsenal beating Sunderland 5-1.

Cedric Soares was the other Gunners player in the side with an 8.5 rating.

There was a total of four Chelsea players in the team as they beat Brentford 2-0 thanks to an own-goal from Pontus Jansson and a penalty from Jorginho.

The lowest rating for Liverpool was debutant Billy Koumetio who got an 5.6 rating even though it could be very much argued he done ok to say he was up against Premier League legend Jamie Vardy on his first ever start for the club.

