'Only Real Positive Case Was Trent-Alexander Arnold' - Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Covid-19 Outbreak At Liverpool

After the 4-1 win against Shrewsbury at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Jurgen Klopp

False Positives

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained in his post match press conference how testing this week has been but a lot of the 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests ended up being false positives.

"We had, how we thought last week, a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives, actually. 

"But still the rules are like they are and so all these players who are false positive couldn't play today or we decided not to play them for whatever. 

"People would have decided if we would have played them, I don't know exactly, but we had to make that decision." 

One 'Real' Positive Case

Klopp went on to confirm that the only real positive case was right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

"So the only real positive case from the team extra was Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives. 

"So it was a really, really tough week because the boys anyway couldn't train, because we had to close the training ground, because until you realise that it's false positive it takes two extra testing rounds, so it's really difficult. 

It doesn't seem it will be long however before the 23 year old returns all being well as the club confirmed that his 'suspected' positive test came shortly after the Chelsea game one week ago.

