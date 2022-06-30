Skip to main content
Pep Lijnders On Liverpool's Academy Prospects

With Liverpool's pre-season campaign set to get underway in the coming weeks, Pep Lijnders has reportedly attended academy training sessions in order to select which youngsters will join in the senior side's preparation for the new season.

Back in January, as reported by The Mirror, Lijnders said: "We look all the time at the Academy. [On Tuesday] our U18s played against Burnley in the FA Youth Cup, we had Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers, Stefan Bajcetic, they all stand out. 

"I hope they come with us during the pre-season because it is important for them to have a proper pre-season to know exactly how we want to do things."

Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp durinf a training session

Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp

The Reds will travel to Southeast Asia in order to prepare for their 2022/23 campaign, where they will face Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

"This is just my personal opinion, but I think a coach should be judged much more on the young players he brings through... I really believe in our project looking at our academy," he added.

The Reds recent transfer business suggests a heavy focus on building for the future. They have brought in 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and 19-year-old Portuguese talent Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

As well as one of their most exciting signing in recent years, 23-year-old Darwin Nunez, for a club record fee of £85million.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate also at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, the Reds look set to be competitive at the top for years to come.

Former academy success stories include Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones who are both key members of Klopp's first team squad, and the next big thing to emerge from the Reds' academy may be just around the corner.

