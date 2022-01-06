Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Pep Lijnders Returns Confirmed Positive COVID Test As Liverpool Cases Surge

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tested positive for Covid ahead of the now postponed Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

The Liverpool Echo confirmed the bad news after there was an outbreak at the club this week, with the Dutchman the latest in a long line of Liverpool cases.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Lijnders took charge of the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on the weekend, and will miss the club's supposed return to action against Shrewsbury Town.

Read More

Liverpool were scheduled to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Friday. However, the Reds were handed a reprieve when the EFL agreed to their request to postpone the match.

The two games have been re-scheduled, with Liverpool forfeiting home advantage in the second leg.

Lijnders would be scheduled to return in seven days if he continues to return negative lateral flows.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Pepijn Lijnders
News

Pep Lijnders Returns Confirmed Positive COVID Test As Liverpool Cases Surge

1 minute ago
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Non LFC

Rival Fans React To Tottenham Losing To Cheslea In EFL Cup Semi-Final

2 hours ago
Chelsea v Tottenham
Non LFC

Watch: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

2 hours ago
Tottenham
Non LFC

Tottenham Fans React After EFL Cup Semi-Final Loss To Chelsea

2 hours ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Report: Liverpool Have Less Than Ten Players Available As EFL Cup Semi Final Against Arsenal Gets Postponed

4 hours ago
Chelsea Liverpool Mendy Jorginho Azpilicueta
Non LFC

Watch: Bizarre Ben Davies Own Goal Gives Chelsea 2-0 Lead Against Tottenham

4 hours ago
Kai Havertz Chelsea
Non LFC

Watch: Kai Havertz Goal Gives Chelsea Lead Against Tottenham In Carabao Cup Semi-Final

4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

This Summer Transfer Window Will Be Big For The Club Says Liverpool Correspondent, As Liverpool Fans Pressure FSG

5 hours ago