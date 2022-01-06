Pep Lijnders Returns Confirmed Positive COVID Test As Liverpool Cases Surge

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tested positive for Covid ahead of the now postponed Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

The Liverpool Echo confirmed the bad news after there was an outbreak at the club this week, with the Dutchman the latest in a long line of Liverpool cases.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Lijnders took charge of the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on the weekend, and will miss the club's supposed return to action against Shrewsbury Town.

Liverpool were scheduled to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Friday. However, the Reds were handed a reprieve when the EFL agreed to their request to postpone the match.

The two games have been re-scheduled, with Liverpool forfeiting home advantage in the second leg.

Lijnders would be scheduled to return in seven days if he continues to return negative lateral flows.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook