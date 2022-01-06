Pep Lijnders Returns Confirmed Positive COVID Test As Liverpool Cases Surge
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tested positive for Covid ahead of the now postponed Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.
The Liverpool Echo confirmed the bad news after there was an outbreak at the club this week, with the Dutchman the latest in a long line of Liverpool cases.
Lijnders took charge of the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on the weekend, and will miss the club's supposed return to action against Shrewsbury Town.
Liverpool were scheduled to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Friday. However, the Reds were handed a reprieve when the EFL agreed to their request to postpone the match.
The two games have been re-scheduled, with Liverpool forfeiting home advantage in the second leg.
Lijnders would be scheduled to return in seven days if he continues to return negative lateral flows.
