PFA Player Of The Year Award Odds | Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Djik, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane

As we come towards the end of the season, as well as team trophies being decided, the topic of individual awards comes to the forefront of the conversation. LFCTR take a look at the odds of the PFA Player of the Year.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 1/3

Liverpool's Egyptian King has been in sensational form this season and currently sits at the top of the league's goalscoring chart and second on assists, behind teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah has been key to Liverpool's title push, scoring some of the greatest goals of the Premier League season.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 8/1

Manchester City's playmaker is a constant favourite for this award and there's a valid reason to why, the Belgian's performances do not drop. Yesterday's match against Liverpool was a prime example of how good De Bruyne is, as he controlled the match from start to finish.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 16/1

Despite a poor start to the season, Harry Kane has impressed since the incoming of Antonio Conte. He and Heung-Min Son have continued their unbelievable partnership and are now the best goal contributing duo in Premier League history.

Kane's return back to form has propelled his Spurs side back into a Champions League spot.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 25/1

Bernardo Silva set the pace early on for the PFA Player of the Year, alongside Mohamed Salah. The Portuguese midfielder was a standout player, as Manchester City showed their ruthless intentions early on.

A slump in form in recent months for Silva has seen him slide down in the odds to win the prestigious award.

IMAGO / PA Images

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) - 40/1

After his season-long history last year, Virgil Van Djik's ability to be back to his best was highly doubted, especially by rivals. Liverpool's 'Rolls Royce' has proved the doubters wrong and has returned back to his very best, if not, even better this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Author's Overlooked Others

Joel Matip - His season has been just as good as his partner Virgil Van Dijk, maybe even better. Such an underrated player by rivals and media alike.

Alisson Becker - The reason why Jurgen Klopp's high press works. If it weren't for Alisson, The Reds would be nowhere near a title race.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Yesterday aside, defensively Trent has improved massively this season, and well, attacking-wise, wow.

Bakayo Saka - Saka has been a highlight in such a young Arsenal side this season and I would love to see him in Liverpool red.

Conor Gallagher - Chelsea have a player on their hands when he returns. A major talent that has been crucial to Patrick Viera's style of play.

Author's Pick

At the moment, my pick would be for Mohamed Salah, however, if the Egyptian doesn't improve his recent form and Kevin De Bruyne guides Man City to the title, it'd be hard to go against the Belgian.

NOTE: Odds provided by Oddschecker.com

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok