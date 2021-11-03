Photo:New Mural At AXA Training Centre To Celebrate Legendary Liverpool Goalkeepers Including Alisson And Adrian

To commemorate the great goalkeepers Liverpool have had in their history, a new mural has been put in place at the AXA Training Centre.

The mural was created by local artist John Culshaw and was the brainchild of Reds goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

There are 13 goalkeepers included on the mural including current squad members Alisson Becker and Adrian.

Achterberg told liverpoolfc.com his thinking behind the new mural.

Trophy Winners

“We’d had something at Melwood, which was a painting of the Kop, and then I saw the murals around town, so I thought it’d be good to do something with the goalie area on the wall there because it was originally just concrete."

“So, I had the idea to put all the legendary goalkeepers on there. We got a list of all the ‘keepers who won a trophy playing as the No.1 for the club. We’ve put the stats on there of how many games they played and how many trophies they won for us."

“There are 13 goalies on there going back right back to the start of the club’s history up until now.”

Motivation

“I think for everyone who comes out to train here, it’s a little bit of motivation seeing all the top goalies that have been here – and if they want to get there themselves, they have to produce.”

“It tells something about the history of the club and what the goalkeepers have achieved here – and what the drive is from the club to achieve even more."

“But the motivation isn’t just for the young ‘keepers; there are goalkeepers on there like Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar who won a lot of trophies with the club, so if you want to top their records, you have to win more trophies and drive yourself on to be better every day."

“That’s the motivation for them and for the younger goalies, it is to show how hard you have to work to get to that position at the club.”

