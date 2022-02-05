Skip to main content
Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz Trains For The First Time Since His Move From Porto

Luis Diaz trained for the first time since his move to Liverpool last week.  Having been away with Colombia since his transfer from Porto, Diaz only flew to England on Thursday. Yesterday, he met up with his new manager and teammates.

Excitement for this weekend's FA Cup tie against Cardiff City has gone up another notch at the possibility of seeing Liverpool’s new man in action.

Pictures of him at the AXA training centre today have circulated on social media and have received nothing but jubilation from the fans. The Colombian did individual training, but is due to train today with other players.

Liverpool’s cup match this weekend will be a highlight for the season and could be the start of what is to come for the year. A return for Harvey Elliot and Thiago adding to the fantastic signing of Luis Diaz has given the Reds’ fans every hope of success. 

