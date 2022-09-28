Portugal Fall To Spain - Why Liverpool's Diogo Jota Asked To Be Taken Off

It was a cagey affair for most of the match yesterday between old rivals Spain and Portugal. Legitimate chances were hard to come by with each team recording 5 or less shots on goal.

Portugal appeared to be on the front foot for much of the game and arguably had the better chances but it was Spain's Álvaro Morata that put the visitors ahead in the 87th minute.

Interestingly before this moment, Liverpool's Diogo Jota gestured to the sideline to be taken off. It wasn't clear at first if the 25-year-old frontman had sustained an injury.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting today that he told O Jogo the real reason why and Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool, and their fans, will all be relieved.

"I didn't have a pre-season. It's only my second game as a starter this season and I was already feeling a little tired at the end of the season,"

Jota is not the first player to mention end-of-season fatigue. Liverpool went to every final possible last season and this is now being touted as the major reason for their current slow start.

Things don't get any easier for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in the Premier League as they will face Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester in their next three games. All three teams are currently in the top four.

Having a healthy and energized front line will be key to Liverpool's success moving forward as they slowly recover from a multitude of player injuries.

