Positive Injury News For Liverpool Pair Joe Gomez And Naby Keita Ahead Of Wolves Clash

After yesterday’s brilliant Merseyside derby win where Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners against Everton, there was more good news this afternoon as Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have been at their free flowing best over the last two weeks and Wednesday night’s demolition of the toffees was no different.

Mohamed Salah continued his fine form with a brace with other goals being added by Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool are keeping up the pressure on leaders Chelsea and second place Manchester City who both won away games at Watford and Aston Villa respectively.

On Thursday afternoon as the team that faced the Toffees went through their recovery day routines, there was some positive news out on the training pitches.

Both Joe Gomez and Naby Keita were present as Klopp and his squad prepare for another tricky away day against Wolves on Saturday.

Gomez had picked up a groin problem and Keita a hamstring injury ahead of the international break but both appear to be ready to return.

It remains to be seen if Klopp will include them in his squad for Saturday but it is very likely both will be involved when the Reds travel to Milan for matchday six of the Champions League next week.

