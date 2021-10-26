    • October 26, 2021
    Breaking: AFCON Possiblity Of Postponement Or Delay Which Would Let Liverpool Keep Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

    Author:

    Reports suggest that AFCON may possibly have to be postponed or delayed. Although the situation is still progressing and it may be solved. 

    Liverpool would be set to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita if AFCON is still on. Liverpool would benefit massively with a delay or postponement to the event. 

    Mohamed Salah Naby Keita Taiwo Awoniyi Sadio Mane

    With Liverpool still fighting on all fronts, they will be hoping to keep their first XI together as much as possible. 

    The risk comes off the back of legal fights between the bodies responsible of making the tournament.  

    However, as the situation begins to develop and more information comes out, it starts to look less likely it will postpone or delay. 

    In the last few hours CAF released a Press Statement. 

    Author Verdict

    Wouldn't get my hopes up. Altough a possibility of it being postponed or delayed is better than not a chance at all.

    FIFA just love ruining club football for internationals. At every chance they get to have clubs missing players, they never miss.  

    These three players, who by the way are some of out best, could miss quite a few games whilst the club continues their season and still pays the wages. 

    Saw it with the South American teams recently and soon to be with AFCON. Then next year we have to put up with a World Cup in the middle of the season. All because of money.

    Football is unfortunately being ruined by money. FIFA being greedy, UEFA being greedy, owners being greedy, players being greedy and these days, agents being greedy.

    Hope is all you can have. Hope that things will change. Probably won't but we can always hope. 

    Mohamed Salah Naby Keita Taiwo Awoniyi Sadio Mane
