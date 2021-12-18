Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Betting & Odds - Winners, Top Four, Relegation

Author:

As we approach the busy festive period of fixtures in the Premier League, we can bring you the latest betting odds for a number of different markets.

Premier League Winner 2021/22 Odds

Premier League Winner Odds 21/22 as at 17/12/21 

Skybet.com

TeamOdds&nbsp;

Manchester City

1/2

Liverpool

5/2

Chelsea

8/1

Manchester United

150/1

Tottenham

200/1

Arsenal

500/1

West Ham

750/1

Leicester City

1000/1

Aston Villa

1500/1

Brighton 

1500/1

Crystal Palace

1500/1

Wolves

1500/1

Top Four Finish Odds 2021/22

Premier League 21/22 - Top Four Finish Odds as at 17/12/21

Skybet.com

TeamOdds

Manchester City

1/500

Liverpool

1/66

Chelsea

1/25

Manchester United

4/6

Tottenham

10/3

Arsenal

4/1

West Ham

13/2

Leicester City

40/1

Aston Villa

80/1

Wolves

100/1

Brighton

200/1

Brentford

500/1

Crystal Palace

500/1

Everton

500/1

Southampton

1500/1

Leeds United

2000/1

Watford

2000/1

Premier League Relegation Odds 2021/22

Premier League Relegation Odds 21/22 as at 17/12/21

Skybet.com

Team&nbsp;Odds

Norwich City

1/7

Newcastle United

4/6

Watford

8/11

Burnley

10/11

Leeds United

7/2

Southampton

13/2

Brentford

10/1

Everton

11/1

Crystal Palace

14/1

Brighton

20/1

Wolves

40/1

Aston Villa

50/1

Leicester City

80/1

Arsenal 

2500/1

Tottenham

2500/1

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Betting & Odds - Winners, Top Four, Relegation

just now
Andy Robertson
News

'Everton Tried To Sign Me' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson On Almost Signing For Rivals

35 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Diogo Jota Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Match Highlights | Premier League

36 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Prepare €100million Offer For Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Regret Not Signing Player

46 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Antonio Conte Speaks About Mohamed Salah Ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool Game

11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

Jurgen Klopp's Agent Says The Liverpool Manager Would Be A Perfect Match For Borussia Dortmund's Rivals Bayern Munich

12 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Liverpool & Everton Set to Fight It Out for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

'Ignore Lies And Misinformation' Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Clear Message For Anti-Vaxxers As The Covid-19 Omicron Variant Disrupts The Premier League

13 hours ago