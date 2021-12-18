Premier League Betting & Odds - Winners, Top Four, Relegation

As we approach the busy festive period of fixtures in the Premier League, we can bring you the latest betting odds for a number of different markets.

Premier League Winner 2021/22 Odds

Team Odds Manchester City 1/2 Liverpool 5/2 Chelsea 8/1 Manchester United 150/1 Tottenham 200/1 Arsenal 500/1 West Ham 750/1 Leicester City 1000/1 Aston Villa 1500/1 Brighton 1500/1 Crystal Palace 1500/1 Wolves 1500/1

Top Four Finish Odds 2021/22

Team Odds Manchester City 1/500 Liverpool 1/66 Chelsea 1/25 Manchester United 4/6 Tottenham 10/3 Arsenal 4/1 West Ham 13/2 Leicester City 40/1 Aston Villa 80/1 Wolves 100/1 Brighton 200/1 Brentford 500/1 Crystal Palace 500/1 Everton 500/1 Southampton 1500/1 Leeds United 2000/1 Watford 2000/1

Premier League Relegation Odds 2021/22

Team Odds Norwich City 1/7 Newcastle United 4/6 Watford 8/11 Burnley 10/11 Leeds United 7/2 Southampton 13/2 Brentford 10/1 Everton 11/1 Crystal Palace 14/1 Brighton 20/1 Wolves 40/1 Aston Villa 50/1 Leicester City 80/1 Arsenal 2500/1 Tottenham 2500/1

