Premier League Betting & Odds - Winners, Top Four, Relegation
As we approach the busy festive period of fixtures in the Premier League, we can bring you the latest betting odds for a number of different markets.
Premier League Winner 2021/22 Odds
|Team
|Odds
Manchester City
1/2
Liverpool
5/2
Chelsea
8/1
Manchester United
150/1
Tottenham
200/1
Arsenal
500/1
West Ham
750/1
Leicester City
1000/1
Aston Villa
1500/1
Brighton
1500/1
Crystal Palace
1500/1
Wolves
1500/1
Top Four Finish Odds 2021/22
|Team
|Odds
Manchester City
1/500
Liverpool
1/66
Chelsea
1/25
Manchester United
4/6
Tottenham
10/3
Arsenal
4/1
West Ham
13/2
Leicester City
40/1
Aston Villa
80/1
Wolves
100/1
Brighton
200/1
Brentford
500/1
Crystal Palace
500/1
Everton
500/1
Southampton
1500/1
Leeds United
2000/1
Watford
2000/1
Premier League Relegation Odds 2021/22
|Team
|Odds
Norwich City
1/7
Newcastle United
4/6
Watford
8/11
Burnley
10/11
Leeds United
7/2
Southampton
13/2
Brentford
10/1
Everton
11/1
Crystal Palace
14/1
Brighton
20/1
Wolves
40/1
Aston Villa
50/1
Leicester City
80/1
Arsenal
2500/1
Tottenham
2500/1
