December 21, 2021
Premier League Clubs Fearful Of Playing With No Fans Again As Boris Johnson Set To Announce New Covid Restrictions For After Boxing Day

Author:

Premier League find out in the next 48 hours whether they will continue to have fans in stadiums. Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions set to come into place after Boxing Day.

Yesterday, Premier League clubs decided to carry on with football throughout the Christmas period, despite the rapid increase of covid cases. 

With the new Omicron variant spreading throughout the country, majority of football matches have been postponed over the last two weeks. 

Anfield

With the busy Christmas schedule here and plenty of public mixing outside of  football, cases are set to continue to increase, which could force the government to step in.

It has been announced that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to decide over the next 48 hours whether the country goes back into lockdown. 

As written in the Telegraph, Premier League clubs are now fearful of what restrictions come in, which could force them to play behind closed doors from 28th December. 

Author Verdict 

Measures should've come in a lot sooner to avoid anything like this happening. I would love to see football as normal over the Christamas period, but would understand the measures. 

People's health comes first and we need to stop this new variant before it gets out of hand. Government has shown Incompetence at Premier League refereeing level for too long, it's about time they took strong leadership. 

