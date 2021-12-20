Premier League Clubs Special Meeting On Monday To Discuss Rising Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases

A meeting of Premier League shareholders will take place on Monday afternoon to discuss the recent rising numbers of Covid-19 cases at clubs.

Many clubs have been experiencing outbreaks of the virus over recent weeks and last weekend only four of the ten games could proceed.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

In addition to this Chelsea's request to have their match with Wolves postponed was declined by the Premier League leaving manager Thomas Tuchel furious.

Liverpool also took to the field against Tottenham missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones who have all recorded 'suspected' positive tests over recent days.

So far, decisions are being taken on a case by case basis by the Premier League but there are now calls for further clarity.

The Carabao Cup quarter finals take place this week followed by two full rounds of Premier League fixtures before the end of the year.

One suggestion proposed is the final round of fixtures during matchday 20 should be postponed to allow clubs time to get to grips with the problem.

The health and safety of staff and players should be the priority in this desperately difficult situation.

It will be interesting to see what is decided at the meeting on Monday afternoon in what is an increasingly testing period for clubs.

