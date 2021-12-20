Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Clubs Special Meeting On Monday To Discuss Rising Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases

Author:

A meeting of Premier League shareholders will take place on Monday afternoon to discuss the recent rising numbers of Covid-19 cases at clubs.

Many clubs have been experiencing outbreaks of the virus over recent weeks and last weekend only four of the ten games could proceed.

Son Heung-Min

In addition to this Chelsea's request to have their match with Wolves postponed was declined by the Premier League leaving manager Thomas Tuchel furious.

Liverpool also took to the field against Tottenham missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones who have all recorded 'suspected' positive tests over recent days.

So far, decisions are being taken on a case by case basis by the Premier League but there are now calls for further clarity.

The Carabao Cup quarter finals take place this week followed by two full rounds of Premier League fixtures before the end of the year.

Read More

One suggestion proposed is the final round of fixtures during matchday 20 should be postponed to allow clubs time to get to grips with the problem.

The health and safety of staff and players should be the priority in this desperately difficult situation.

It will be interesting to see what is decided at the meeting on Monday afternoon in what is an increasingly testing period for clubs.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League Trophy
News

Premier League Clubs Special Meeting On Monday To Discuss Rising Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases

2 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'He's De Bruyne, Beckham And Gerrard' - Gary Neville on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

36 minutes ago
Gavi
Transfers

Should Liverpool splash the cash on Barcelona starlet Gavi before it is too late?

48 minutes ago
Antonio Conte
Non LFC

Breaking: Tottenham Knocked Out Of Europa Conference League After Being Forced To Forfeit Suspended Match Against Stade Rennes

55 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Klopp – 'I Have No Idea If (Kane's England Captaincy) Helps him. It's A 100% Red Card'

1 hour ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League

2 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

3 hours ago
Harry Kane Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confronts Referee Paul Tierney After Liverpool's Controversial Draw Against Tottenham

14 hours ago