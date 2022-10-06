Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 10 - October 8th/9th/10th

All the action from Gameweek 10 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

This weekend sees action from gameweek 10 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool's match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium could be a classic with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to make ground up on those at the top of the table.

Second place Manchester City host Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday and they will look to leapfrog the Gunners at the top with a win.

Premier League ball

Gameweek 10 of the Premier League kicks off this weekend.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 10

Saturday, 8th October 2022

3:00pm    AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

3:00pm    Chelsea v Wolves

3:00pm    Manchester City v Southampton

3:00pm    Newcastle United v Brentford

5:30pm    Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sunday, 9th October 2022

2:00pm    Crystal Palace v Leeds United

2:00pm    West Ham United v Fulham

4:30pm    Arsenal v Liverpool

7:00pm    Everton v Manchester United

Monday, 10th October 2022

8:00pm    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenal

Schedule

Suarez
News

Luis Suarez Rejects European Move In Favour of MLS

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Naby Keita
Transfers

Journalist Update On Naby Keita Liverpool Contract Talks, Jude Bellingham Swap Deal Ruled Out

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Fixtures, Schedule & Results - 4th & 5th October

By Neil Andrew
Jamal Musiala
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Possible Jude Bellingham Alternative?

By Neil Andrew
Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, League Cup
Quotes

Michael Owen's Shocking Truth After Leaving Real Madrid For Newcastle Instead Of Liverpool

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Jude Bellingham Goal For Borussia Dortmund Against Sevilla

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

By Neil Andrew