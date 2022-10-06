Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 10 - October 8th/9th/10th

This weekend sees action from gameweek 10 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool's match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium could be a classic with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to make ground up on those at the top of the table.

Second place Manchester City host Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday and they will look to leapfrog the Gunners at the top with a win.

Gameweek 10 of the Premier League kicks off this weekend. IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 10

Saturday, 8th October 2022

3:00pm AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

3:00pm Chelsea v Wolves

3:00pm Manchester City v Southampton

3:00pm Newcastle United v Brentford

5:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 9th October 2022

2:00pm Crystal Palace v Leeds United

2:00pm West Ham United v Fulham

4:30pm Arsenal v Liverpool

7:00pm Everton v Manchester United

Monday, 10th October 2022

8:00pm Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |