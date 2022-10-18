Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 12 - October 18th To 20th

IMAGO / PA Images

All the action from Gameweek 12 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host West Ham United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can continue where they left off in the brilliant 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the weekend when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.

It's been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool who have struggled to regain their form of last season and have not been helped by a whole raft of injuries.

Neither Arsenal nor Manchester City will be in action as the Gunners need to catch up on a re-arranged clash in the UEFA Europa League where they host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

The match of gameweek 12 sees in form Tottenham travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Premier League

The Premier League enters the fixtures for gameweek 12 on Tuesday.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 12

Tuesday, 18th October 2022

7:30pm    Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

8:15pm     Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday, 19th October 2022

7:30pm     AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

7:30pm     Brentford v Chelsea

7:30pm     Liverpool v West Ham United

7:30pm     Newcastle United v Everton

8:15pm     Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday, 20th October 2022

7:30pm     Fulham v Aston Villa

8:15pm     Leicester City v Leeds United  

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

