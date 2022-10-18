Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 12 - October 18th To 20th
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can continue where they left off in the brilliant 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the weekend when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.
It's been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool who have struggled to regain their form of last season and have not been helped by a whole raft of injuries.
Neither Arsenal nor Manchester City will be in action as the Gunners need to catch up on a re-arranged clash in the UEFA Europa League where they host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
The match of gameweek 12 sees in form Tottenham travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 12
Tuesday, 18th October 2022
7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
8:15pm Crystal Palace v Wolves
Wednesday, 19th October 2022
7:30pm AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
7:30pm Brentford v Chelsea
7:30pm Liverpool v West Ham United
7:30pm Newcastle United v Everton
8:15pm Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Thursday, 20th October 2022
7:30pm Fulham v Aston Villa
8:15pm Leicester City v Leeds United
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
