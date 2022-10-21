Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 13 - October 22nd To 24th
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can continue their good form as the Premier League enters gameweek 13 this weekend.
The German has seen his team bounce back from defeat at Arsenal with back-to-back 1-0 victories at home to Manchester City and West Ham United to help move them back closer to the top of the table.
Liverpool will be in action in Saturday's early fixture as they travel to the City Ground to face struggling Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City host Brighton on Saturday afternoon and leaders Arsenal travel to St Mary's on Sunday as they try and maintain their four-point lead at the top.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 13
Saturday, 22nd October 2022
12:30pm Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
3:00pm Everton v Crystal Palace
3:00pm Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
5:30pm Chelsea v Manchester United
Read More
Sunday, 23rd October 2022
2:00pm Wolves v Leicester City
2:00pm Southampton v Arsenal
2:00pm Aston Villa v Brentford
2:00pm Leeds United v Fulham
4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
Monday, 24th October 2022
8:00pm West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
- Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings
- Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard In All-Time Premier League Goalscorer List
- Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
- Alisson Becker Breaks Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |