Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 13 - October 22nd To 24th

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can continue their good form as the Premier League enters gameweek 13 this weekend.

The German has seen his team bounce back from defeat at Arsenal with back-to-back 1-0 victories at home to Manchester City and West Ham United to help move them back closer to the top of the table.

Liverpool will be in action in Saturday's early fixture as they travel to the City Ground to face struggling Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City host Brighton on Saturday afternoon and leaders Arsenal travel to St Mary's on Sunday as they try and maintain their four-point lead at the top.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 13

Saturday, 22nd October 2022

12:30pm Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

3:00pm Everton v Crystal Palace

3:00pm Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

5:30pm Chelsea v Manchester United

Sunday, 23rd October 2022

2:00pm Wolves v Leicester City

2:00pm Southampton v Arsenal

2:00pm Aston Villa v Brentford

2:00pm Leeds United v Fulham

4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Monday, 24th October 2022

8:00pm West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

