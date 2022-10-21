Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 13 - October 22nd To 24th

All the action from Gameweek 13 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can continue their good form as the Premier League enters gameweek 13 this weekend.

The German has seen his team bounce back from defeat at Arsenal with back-to-back 1-0 victories at home to Manchester City and West Ham United to help move them back closer to the top of the table.

Liverpool will be in action in Saturday's early fixture as they travel to the City Ground to face struggling Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City host Brighton on Saturday afternoon and leaders Arsenal travel to St Mary's on Sunday as they try and maintain their four-point lead at the top.

Premier League ball

This weekend sees the fixtures from gameweek 13 of the Premier League.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 13

Saturday, 22nd October 2022

12:30pm   Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

3:00pm    Everton v Crystal Palace

3:00pm    Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

5:30pm    Chelsea v Manchester United

Sunday, 23rd October 2022

2:00pm    Wolves v Leicester City

2:00pm    Southampton v Arsenal

2:00pm    Aston Villa v Brentford

2:00pm    Leeds United v Fulham

4:30pm    Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Monday, 24th October 2022

8:00pm    West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

