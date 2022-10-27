Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 14 - October 29th To 30th

As the Premier League hits gameweek 14, Liverpool host Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's team cannot afford any more slip-ups after last week's defeat at the hands of bottom team Nottingham Forest which saw them lose more ground on leaders Arsenal and Manchester City.

It has been a very disappointing start to the Premier League season for Liverpool who were widely tipped to fight it out with Pep Guardiola's team for the title but find themselves 12 points off the top of the table.

The Gunners are in action on Sunday as they play Steve Cooper's Forest at the Emirates and City will take part in Saturday's early match away to Leicester City.

Liverpool will face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday evening. IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 14

Saturday, 29th October 2022

12:30pm Leicester City v Manchester City

3:00pm AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm Brentford v Wolves

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Southampton

3:00pm Newcastle United v Aston Villa

5:30pm Fulham v Everton

7:45pm Liverpool v Leeds United

Sunday, 30th October 2022

2:00pm Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

4:15pm Manchester United v West Ham United

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |