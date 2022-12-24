Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 17 - December 26th To 28th

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

All the action from Gameweek 17 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the Premier League resumes after the break for the 2022 World Cup, Liverpool travel to Villa Park on Boxing Day for a tricky-looking match against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp knows his team must improve after the resumption as they endured a disappointing start to the season that has left them in sixth place.

Leaders Arsenal will also be in action when they play West Ham United at the Emirates on Monday evening whilst Manchester City travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Wednesday.

Premier League ball

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 17

Monday, 26th December 2022

12:30pm     Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm      Crystal Palace v Fulham

3:00pm      Everton v Wolves

3:00pm      Leicester City v Newcastle United

3:00pm      Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

5:30pm      Aston Villa v Liverpool

8:00pm      Arsenal v West Ham United

Tuesday, 27th December 2022

5:30pm       Chelsea v Bournemouth

8:00pm       Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday, 28th December 2022

8:00pm       Leeds United v Manchester City

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

