Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 17 - December 26th To 28th
As the Premier League resumes after the break for the 2022 World Cup, Liverpool travel to Villa Park on Boxing Day for a tricky-looking match against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp knows his team must improve after the resumption as they endured a disappointing start to the season that has left them in sixth place.
Leaders Arsenal will also be in action when they play West Ham United at the Emirates on Monday evening whilst Manchester City travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Wednesday.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 17
Monday, 26th December 2022
12:30pm Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Fulham
3:00pm Everton v Wolves
3:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United
3:00pm Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
5:30pm Aston Villa v Liverpool
8:00pm Arsenal v West Ham United
Tuesday, 27th December 2022
5:30pm Chelsea v Bournemouth
8:00pm Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday, 28th December 2022
8:00pm Leeds United v Manchester City
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
