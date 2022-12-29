Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 18 - December 30th To 1st January
The festive fixtures continue this weekend with the Premier League now back in full swing after the 2022 World Cup and reaching Gameweek 18.
Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield on Friday hoping to build on the impressive 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
Jurgen Klopp's team were in fine form at Villa Park running out the victors thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic.
Leaders Arsenal face a tricky away match at Brighton & Hove Albion whilst Manchester City host Frank Lampard's struggling Everton.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 18
Friday, 30th December 2022
7:45pm West Ham United v Brentford
8:00pm Liverpool v Leicester City
Saturday, 31st December 2022
12:45pm Wolves v Manchester United
3:00pm Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
3:00pm Fulham v Southampton
3:00pm Manchester City v Everton
3:00pm Newcastle United v Leeds United
5:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
Sunday, 1st January 2023
2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
4:30pm Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
