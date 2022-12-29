Skip to main content
IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 18 - December 30th To 1st January

All the action from Gameweek 18 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Leicester City on Friday.
The festive fixtures continue this weekend with the Premier League now back in full swing after the 2022 World Cup and reaching Gameweek 18.

Liverpool host Leicester City at Anfield on Friday hoping to build on the impressive 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp's team were in fine form at Villa Park running out the victors thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic.

Leaders Arsenal face a tricky away match at Brighton & Hove Albion whilst Manchester City host Frank Lampard's struggling Everton.

Premier League

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 18

Friday, 30th December 2022

7:45pm      West Ham United v Brentford

8:00pm      Liverpool v Leicester City

Saturday, 31st December 2022

12:45pm     Wolves v Manchester United

3:00pm      Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

3:00pm      Fulham v Southampton

3:00pm      Manchester City v Everton

3:00pm      Newcastle United v Leeds United

5:30pm      Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Sunday, 1st January 2023

2:00pm      Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

4:30pm      Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

