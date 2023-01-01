The festive fixtures continue this midweek with the Premier League now back in full swing after the 2022 World Cup and reaching Gameweek 19.

After beating Leicester City 2-1 on Friday, Liverpool will be hoping to extend their four-game winning streak when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank's in-form Brentford on Monday.

Leaders Arsenal will host third-placed Newcastle United on Tuesday and Chelsea will face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as the race for top four continues.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 19

Monday, 2nd January 2023

5:30pm Brentford v Liverpool

Tuesday, 3rd January 2023

7:45pm Arsenal v Newcastle United

7:45pm Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

7:45pm Leicester City v Fulham

8:00pm Manchester United v Bournemouth

Wednesday, 4th January 2023

7:30pm Southampton v Nottingham Forest

7:45pm Leeds United v West Ham United

8:00pm Aston Villa v Wolves

8:00pm Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday, 5th January 2023

8:00pm Chelsea v Manchester City

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

