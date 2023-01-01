Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 19 -  January 2nd to 5th

All the action from Gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Brentford on Monday.

The festive fixtures continue this midweek with the Premier League now back in full swing after the 2022 World Cup and reaching Gameweek 19.

After beating Leicester City 2-1 on Friday, Liverpool will be hoping to extend their four-game winning streak when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank's in-form Brentford on Monday.

Leaders Arsenal will host third-placed Newcastle United on Tuesday and Chelsea will face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as the race for top four continues.

Premier League ball

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 19

Monday, 2nd January 2023

5:30pm      Brentford v Liverpool

Tuesday, 3rd January 2023

7:45pm      Arsenal v Newcastle United

7:45pm      Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

7:45pm      Leicester City v Fulham

8:00pm      Manchester United v Bournemouth

Wednesday, 4th January 2023

7:30pm      Southampton v Nottingham Forest

7:45pm       Leeds United v West Ham United

8:00pm      Aston Villa v Wolves

8:00pm      Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday, 5th January 2023

8:00pm      Chelsea v Manchester City

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

