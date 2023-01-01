Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 19 - January 2nd to 5th
The festive fixtures continue this midweek with the Premier League now back in full swing after the 2022 World Cup and reaching Gameweek 19.
After beating Leicester City 2-1 on Friday, Liverpool will be hoping to extend their four-game winning streak when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank's in-form Brentford on Monday.
Leaders Arsenal will host third-placed Newcastle United on Tuesday and Chelsea will face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as the race for top four continues.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 19
Monday, 2nd January 2023
5:30pm Brentford v Liverpool
Tuesday, 3rd January 2023
7:45pm Arsenal v Newcastle United
7:45pm Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
7:45pm Leicester City v Fulham
8:00pm Manchester United v Bournemouth
Read More
Wednesday, 4th January 2023
7:30pm Southampton v Nottingham Forest
7:45pm Leeds United v West Ham United
8:00pm Aston Villa v Wolves
8:00pm Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Thursday, 5th January 2023
8:00pm Chelsea v Manchester City
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
