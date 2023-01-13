Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 20 - January 13th to 15th

As the Premier League hits gameweek 20, Liverpool are on the road again as they face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team have disappointed of late losing 3-1 at Brentford in the league before a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Leaders Arsenal face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and second-placed Manchester City also have a derby match against local rivals United at Old Trafford.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 20

Friday, 13th January 2023

8:00pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

Saturday, 14th January 2023

12:30pm Manchester United v Manchester City

3:00pm Everton v Southampton

3:00pm Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

3:00pm Wolves v West Ham United

5:30pm Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday, 15th January 2023

2:00pm Newcastle United v Fulham

2:00pm Chelsea v Crystal Palace

4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

All times are BST.

