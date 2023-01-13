Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 20 - January 13th to 15th

IMAGO / Sportimage

All the action from Gameweek 20 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Brighton on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the Premier League hits gameweek 20, Liverpool are on the road again as they face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team have disappointed of late losing 3-1 at Brentford in the league before a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Ibrahima Konate

Leaders Arsenal face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and second-placed Manchester City also have a derby match against local rivals United at Old Trafford.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 20

Friday, 13th January 2023

8:00pm     Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

Saturday, 14th January 2023

12:30pm   Manchester United v Manchester City

3:00pm     Everton v Southampton

3:00pm     Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

3:00pm     Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

3:00pm     Wolves v West Ham United

5:30pm     Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday, 15th January 2023

2:00pm     Newcastle United v Fulham

2:00pm     Chelsea v Crystal Palace

4:30pm     Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

