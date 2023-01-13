Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 20 - January 13th to 15th
As the Premier League hits gameweek 20, Liverpool are on the road again as they face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's team have disappointed of late losing 3-1 at Brentford in the league before a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup third round.
Leaders Arsenal face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and second-placed Manchester City also have a derby match against local rivals United at Old Trafford.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 20
Friday, 13th January 2023
8:00pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United
Saturday, 14th January 2023
12:30pm Manchester United v Manchester City
3:00pm Everton v Southampton
3:00pm Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
3:00pm Wolves v West Ham United
5:30pm Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday, 15th January 2023
2:00pm Newcastle United v Fulham
2:00pm Chelsea v Crystal Palace
4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
