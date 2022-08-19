Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 3 - August 20th To 22nd

This weekend sees matches from gameweek 3 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Manchester City and Arsenal lead the way and are the only two clubs that have won both of their opening matches.

Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season kicking off with two draws, and therefore are in need of a victory as they travel to Old Trafford to take on out-of-form Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah completes his hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 3

Saturday, 20th August 2022

12:30pm     Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

3:00pm       Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

3:00pm       Everton v Nottingham Forest

3:00pm       Fulham v Brentford

3:00pm       Leicester City v Southampton

5:30pm       AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sunday, 21st August 2022

2:00pm       Leeds United v Chelsea

2:00pm       West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm       Newcastle United v Manchester City

Monday, 22nd August 2022

8:00pm       Manchester United v Liverpool

Premier League Table

