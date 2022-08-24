Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

This weekend sees action from gameweek 4 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool will be desperate to finally get their season up and running when they face Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday after taking just two points from their opening three matches.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their 100% start to the season when they take on Fulham at the Emirates whilst Manchester City host Crystal Palace.

At the bottom, West Ham United will be hoping to pick up their first points of the season when they travel to play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 4

Saturday, 27th August 2022

12:30pm     Southampton v Manchester United

3:00pm      Brentford v Everton

3:00pm      Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

3:00pm      Chelsea v Leicester City

3:00pm      Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

3:00pm      Manchester City v Crystal Palace

5:30pm      Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday, 28th August 2022

2:00pm      Aston Villa v West Ham United

2:00pm      Wolves v Newcastle United

4:30pm      Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

