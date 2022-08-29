Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 5 - August 30th To 1st September

All the action from Gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
This midweek sees action from gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

After a disappointing start to the season Liverpool bounced back in emphatic fashion as they took apart Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's unbeaten Newcastle are next up at Anfield as the Reds try and continue the momentum from the brilliant victory over the Cherries.

Arsenal remain the only team with a 100% winning record in the Premier League and they host Steven Gerrard's struggling Aston Villa team at the Emirates.

Premier League

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 5

Tuesday, 30th August 2022

7:30pm     Crystal Palace v Brentford

7:30pm     Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

7:45pm     Southampton v Chelsea

8:00pm    Leeds United v Everton

Wednesday, 31st August 2022

7:30pm    AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

7:30pm    Arsenal v Aston Villa

7:30pm    Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

7:45pm    West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm   Liverpool v Newcastle United

Thursday, 1st September 2022

8:00pm    Leicester City v Manchester United

