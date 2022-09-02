Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 6 - September 3rd/4th

All the action from Gameweek 6 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

This weekend sees action from gameweek 6 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool will look to build on their dramatic late win against Newcastle on Wednesday when they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face neighbours Everton on Saturday.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho

Arsenal's 100% record will be tested when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday who have won three games in a row themselves.

Manchester City are sat just behind the Gunners in the table with new signing Erling Haaland already on 9 goals for the season ahead of their visit to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 6

Saturday, 3rd September 2022

12:30pm      Everton v Liverpool

3:00pm       Brentford v Leeds United

3:00pm       Chelsea v West Ham United

3:00pm       Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

3:00pm       Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

3:00pm       Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

3:00pm       Wolves v Southampton

5:30pm       Aston Villa v Manchester City

Sunday, 4th September 2022

2:00pm       Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

4:00pm       Manchester United v Arsenal

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

