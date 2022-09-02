Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 6 - September 3rd/4th
This weekend sees action from gameweek 6 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.
Liverpool will look to build on their dramatic late win against Newcastle on Wednesday when they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face neighbours Everton on Saturday.
Arsenal's 100% record will be tested when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday who have won three games in a row themselves.
Manchester City are sat just behind the Gunners in the table with new signing Erling Haaland already on 9 goals for the season ahead of their visit to Aston Villa on Saturday.
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 6
Saturday, 3rd September 2022
12:30pm Everton v Liverpool
3:00pm Brentford v Leeds United
3:00pm Chelsea v West Ham United
3:00pm Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
3:00pm Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
3:00pm Wolves v Southampton
5:30pm Aston Villa v Manchester City
Sunday, 4th September 2022
2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City
4:00pm Manchester United v Arsenal
All times are BST.
Premier League Table
