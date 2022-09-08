Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 7 - September 10th - 12th

This weekend sees action from gameweek 7 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield and will need a victory after last week's goalless draw at Goodison Park against Everton to stay in touch at the top of the table.

Leaders Arsenal will be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season against Manchester United when they take on the Toffees and Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 7

Saturday, 10th September 2022

12:30pm Fulham v Chelsea

3:00pm AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Leicester City v Aston Villa

3:00pm Liverpool v Wolves

3:00pm Southampton v Brentford

5:30pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 11th September 2022

2:00pm Arsenal v Everton

2:00pm West Ham United v Newcastle United

4:30pm Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Monday, 12th September 2022

8:00pm Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |