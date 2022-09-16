Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th/18th

IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th/18th

All the action from Gameweek 8 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This weekend sees action from gameweek 8 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool's match with Chelsea is postponed along with Brighton's clash with Crystal Palace, and Manchester United's home game against Leeds United.

Leaders Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at Old Trafford but face a tricky-looking trip to Brentford on Sunday.

Manchester City and the in-form Erling Haaland will try and climb to the top of the table before the Gunners take to the pitch when they travel to Wolves for Saturday's early kick-off.

Premier League

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 8

Friday, 16th September 2022

8:00pm    Aston Villa v Southampton

8:00pm    Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday, 17th September 2022

12:30pm   Wolves v Manchester City 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3:00pm    Brighton & Hove Albion P-P Crystal Palace

3:00pm    Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

5:30pm    Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Sunday, 18th September 2022

12:00pm  Brentford v Arsenal

2:00pm    Manchester United P-P Leeds United

2:15pm     Everton v West Ham United

4:30pm    Chelsea P-P Liverpool

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolChelseaManchester CityArsenal

Schedule

Newcastle United Alexander Isak
Columns

Fantasy Premier League Tips & Tricks | Gameweek 8

By Sam Martin
Paul Glatzel
News

Liverpool Striker Suffers Recurrence Of Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew
Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Matheus Nunes Despite Letting Wolves Sign Him In Summer

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Virgil van Dijk On 'Confrontational' Liverpool Meeting Post Defeat To Napoli

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'That’s Going To Cost You A Place At The World Cup' - Pundit Slams Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Watch: Jude Bellingham On 'Future' Liverpool Teammate After Question About Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

By Damon Carr
IMAGO / Colorsport
Quotes

'He Kind Of Mis-Controlled It' - Thierry Henry On Crucial Mohamed Salah Moment For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Remain Interested In Transfer Of Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew