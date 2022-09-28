Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 9 - October 1st, 2nd, 3rd

All the action from Gameweek 9 of the 2022/23 Premier League season including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in action against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and table from Gameweek 9.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah Luis Diaz Harvey Elliott

Liverpool need a win against Brighton on Saturday to stay in touch with their rivals.

It has been a disappointing start for the Reds which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six matches so a win at Anfield against Brighton & Hove Albion is critical if they still harbour ambitions at the top of the table.

There is another huge game at the top as Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby in Saturday's early match.

In another derby on Sunday, champions Manchester City will take on Manchester United at the Etihad stadium.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 9

Saturday, 1st October 2022

12:30pm  Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm   AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

3:00pm   Crystal Palace v Chelsea

3:00pm   Fulham v Newcastle United

3:00pm   Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm   Southampton v Everton

5:30pm   West Ham United v Wolves

Sunday, 2nd October 2022

2:00pm   Manchester City v Manchester United

4:30pm   Leeds United v Aston Villa

Monday, 3rd October 2022

8:00pm   Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

