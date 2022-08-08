Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th

This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest schedule, and table.

Premier League

It was a disappointing opening weekend for Liverpool as they drew 2-2 against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in what was a below par performance from Jurgen Klopp's team.

Manchester City responded to Liverpool dropping two points with a comfortable 2-0 victory at West Ham on Sunday thanks to two goals from new signing Erling Haaland.

Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Arsenal, and Newcastle United currently share top spot on goal difference with Pep Guardiola's team.

Premier League Table

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 2

Saturday, 13th August 2022

12:30pm     Aston Villa v Everton

3:00pm      Arsenal v Leicester City

3:00pm      Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

3:00pm      Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

3:00pm      Southampton v Leeds United

3:00pm      Wolves v Fulham

5:30pm      Brentford v Manchester United

Sunday, 14th August 2022

2:00pm      Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

4:30pm      Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, 15th August 2022

8:00pm      Liverpool v Crystal Palace

