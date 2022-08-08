Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th
This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest schedule, and table.
It was a disappointing opening weekend for Liverpool as they drew 2-2 against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in what was a below par performance from Jurgen Klopp's team.
Manchester City responded to Liverpool dropping two points with a comfortable 2-0 victory at West Ham on Sunday thanks to two goals from new signing Erling Haaland.
Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Arsenal, and Newcastle United currently share top spot on goal difference with Pep Guardiola's team.
Premier League Table
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 2
Saturday, 13th August 2022
12:30pm Aston Villa v Everton
3:00pm Arsenal v Leicester City
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
3:00pm Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
3:00pm Southampton v Leeds United
3:00pm Wolves v Fulham
5:30pm Brentford v Manchester United
Sunday, 14th August 2022
2:00pm Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Monday, 15th August 2022
8:00pm Liverpool v Crystal Palace
