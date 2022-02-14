Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 26 - February 15th/19th/20th

As Matchweek 26 of the Premier League approaches, we can bring you details of the schedule for some crucial games including a rearranged matchweek 18 fixture and the current table.

At the top, Manchester City and Liverpool both keep winning so the gap remains at nine points with the Reds having a game in hand.

The battle for the top four continues to be a fascinating one with Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham all dropping points last weekend.

At the foot of the table, Newcastle have opened up a four point gap over the bottom three who all need to start picking up points soon if they are to avoid the drop.

Premier League

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixture - Matchweek 18

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

8:15pm     Manchester United v Brighton

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 26

Saturday, 19th February 2022

12:30pm   West Ham United v Newcastle United

3:00pm    Arsenal v Brentford

3:00pm    Aston Villa v Watford

3:00pm    Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

3:00pm    Crystal Palace v Chelsea

3:00pm    Liverpool v Norwich City

3:00pm    Southampton v Everton

5:30pm    Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 20th February 2022

2:00pm    Leeds United v Manchester United

4:30pm    Wolves v Leicester City

Premier League Table

