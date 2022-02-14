Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 26 - February 15th/19th/20th
As Matchweek 26 of the Premier League approaches, we can bring you details of the schedule for some crucial games including a rearranged matchweek 18 fixture and the current table.
At the top, Manchester City and Liverpool both keep winning so the gap remains at nine points with the Reds having a game in hand.
The battle for the top four continues to be a fascinating one with Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham all dropping points last weekend.
At the foot of the table, Newcastle have opened up a four point gap over the bottom three who all need to start picking up points soon if they are to avoid the drop.
Premier League Re-Arranged Fixture - Matchweek 18
Tuesday, 15th February 2022
8:15pm Manchester United v Brighton
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 26
Saturday, 19th February 2022
12:30pm West Ham United v Newcastle United
3:00pm Arsenal v Brentford
3:00pm Aston Villa v Watford
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Chelsea
3:00pm Liverpool v Norwich City
3:00pm Southampton v Everton
5:30pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday, 20th February 2022
2:00pm Leeds United v Manchester United
4:30pm Wolves v Leicester City
Premier League Table
