Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 & Rearranged Games - February 23rd To 27th
This week sees the fixtures for matchweek 27 as well as some re-arranged games from earlier matchweeks and we can bring you the details of the schedule and current table here.
After Tottenham beat Manchester City on Saturday, Liverpool have the chance to close to within just three points of their rivals if they can win their re-arranged match against Leeds United on Wednesday.
Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:
Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
7:30pm Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
7:30pm Watford v Crystal Palace
7:45pm Liverpool v Leeds United
Thursday, 24th February 2022
7:45pm Arsenal v Wolves
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27
Friday, 25th February 2022
8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City
Read More
Saturday, 26th February 2022
12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley
3:00pm Manchester United v Watford
5:30pm Everton v Manchester City
Sunday, 27th February 2022
2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves
Premier League Table
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City: Player Ratings
- Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Match Review
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz Gets First Reds Goal To Seal Victory
- Premier League Title Race Is On | Liverpool Beat Norwich City | Manchester City Lose To Tottenham
- Report: Real Madrid Want To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In 'Dream' Transfer Move To Join Kylian Mbappe
- Report: Liverpool Could Replicate Fabinho Transfer Move To Beat Chelsea & Manchester United To Aurelien Tchouameni
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook