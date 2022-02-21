Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 & Rearranged Games - February 23rd To 27th

This week sees the fixtures for matchweek 27 as well as some re-arranged games from earlier matchweeks and we can bring you the details of the schedule and current table here.

After Tottenham beat Manchester City on Saturday, Liverpool have the chance to close to within just three points of their rivals if they can win their re-arranged match against Leeds United on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

7:30pm Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

7:30pm Watford v Crystal Palace

7:45pm Liverpool v Leeds United

Thursday, 24th February 2022

7:45pm Arsenal v Wolves

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27

Friday, 25th February 2022

8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City

Saturday, 26th February 2022

12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley

3:00pm Manchester United v Watford

5:30pm Everton v Manchester City

Sunday, 27th February 2022

2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves

Premier League Table

