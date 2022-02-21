Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 & Rearranged Games - February 23rd To 27th

This week sees the fixtures for matchweek 27 as well as some re-arranged games from earlier matchweeks and we can bring you the details of the schedule and current table here.

After Tottenham beat Manchester City on Saturday, Liverpool have the chance to close to within just three points of their rivals if they can win their re-arranged match against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Luis Diaz

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures 

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

7:30pm    Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

7:30pm    Watford v Crystal Palace

7:45pm    Liverpool v Leeds United

Thursday, 24th February 2022

7:45pm    Arsenal v Wolves

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27

Friday, 25th February 2022

8:00pm   Southampton v Norwich City

Read More

Saturday, 26th February 2022

12:30pm  Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm   Brentford v Newcastle United

3:00pm   Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

3:00pm   Crystal Palace v Burnley

3:00pm   Manchester United v Watford

5:30pm   Everton v Manchester City

Sunday, 27th February 2022

2:00pm   West Ham United v Wolves

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 & Rearranged Games - February 23rd To 27th

By Neil Andrew
just now
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'That's A Big Bonus For Us' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Importance Of Squad Depth After Vital Norwich Win

By Neil Andrew
9 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Looking To Sign Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Instead Of Kylian Mbappe

By Damon Carr
11 hours ago
James Milner
Quotes

'I've Been Quite Surprised' - Former Player On Reports Of James Milner Contract Offer

By Neil Andrew
11 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

'Better Than Suarez' - Fans React To Luis Diaz Goal For Liverpool In Norwich Victory

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Could Cash In On Big-Name Forward This Summer

By Sam Jones
12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Feels Great' - Mohamed Salah On Another Landmark Goal For Liverpool Against Norwich

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago